ABA moves closer to ending LSAT requirement for law schools

(Reuters) - Capping years of debate and a deluge of public comments, the American Bar Association is poised to do away with its longtime requirement that law schools use standardized admissions tests such as the Law School Admission Test.

The ABA’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admission to the Bar is scheduled to vote Nov. 18 on a proposal that would eliminate the testing mandate from its law school accreditation standards. A key committee on Friday recommended it take that step.

“Law schools should be given additional freedom to innovate regarding their admissions processes, while remaining accountable for the effectiveness of those innovations,” said the council’s strategic review committee, the nine-member body tasked with reviewing the testing mandate.

The ABA standards currently require law schools to use a “valid and reliable test” in admissions decisions. For years, the only standardized test that automatically met that criteria was the LSAT, though the ABA in November 2021, added the GRE as an acceptable alternative.

The Law School Admission Council, which makes the LSAT, has repeatedly defended the testing requirement, saying it serves a consumer protection function for applicants who might not be ready to handle the rigors of law school, but could incur heavy debt attending.

Reached Monday, a spokesman for the Law School Admission Council cited a comment signed by 60 law deans that said ending the testing requirement could harm the goal of diversifying the legal profession.

The deans warned that absent the LSAT, admissions offices might place more weight on undergraduate grade-point averages, recommendations or the prestige of an applicants' undergraduate university — which are more subjective factors that could hurt the chances of diverse candidates.

The ABA council in May voted to collect public comments on the proposal before taking a final vote this month. It received nearly 120 by the end of August. Proponents of the change say law schools should have more flexibility in admissions, while opponents warn that eliminating the test mandate could open the door for law schools to admit unqualified students.

Diversity emerged as a major component of the debate, with some calling the LSAT a roadblock to building a diverse legal profession and other arguing that it is an equalizer that helps underprivileged aspiring lawyers.

This is not the first time the ABA has taken steps to eliminate the testing requirement. The Council in 2018 approved a similar measure but withdrew it just moments before it was to be considered for final approval by the House of Delegates.

If the council approves the change on Nov. 18, it will go before the House of Delegates when it meets in February for final approval.

