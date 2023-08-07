ABA says law firms should look beyond grades, class rank to boost associate diversity

Summary Firm should consider pro bono work, research and writing skills, resolution says

Academic performance alone does not reflect law students' abilities, ABA says

(Reuters) - Law firms’ heavy emphasis on class rank and grades in hiring is hampering their attorney diversity, the American Bar Association said on Monday, when it urged them to take a more expansive review of prospective associates.

The ABA’s House of Delegates — its policymaking body — adopted a resolution urging firms to consider a wider range of factors when recruiting law students. Those factors include legal research and writing skills; pro bono work and community service; participation in extracurricular activities; personal qualities such as teamwork and resilience; and background and unique experiences.

“In order to create a more diverse and inclusive legal profession, it is crucial for law firms to reevaluate their hiring practices, particularly during the [on-campus interview] process,” reads a report on the resolution, which was submitted by the ABA’s Law Student Division.

The ABA and other bar associations, as well as many law schools and law firms have been working for decades to increase the number of minority lawyers, but diversity advocates worry that the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling barring the consideration of race in college admissions will make that work more difficult by reducing the number of minority law students.

Only 9% of law firm equity partners were people of color in 2021, and only 22% were women, according the report. Using a law student’s class rank and grades to filter applications and determine who will get an interview during the annual summer associate recruiting process known as OCI impedes law firms’ ability to identify and bring in diverse talent, the report notes.

Numerous studies have shown that minority law students — particularly Black and Latino students — on average score lower than their white classmates on both the Law School Admission Test and the bar exam. Experts have attributed those disparities to implicit bias in standardized testing, school inequality and a higher likelihood that they are first-generation college or law students, among other factors.

Law firms' “narrow focus” on academic achievement also disadvantages law students who have faced additional challenges, the resolution says.

People who work part time to pay for law school or who have untraditional academic backgrounds might not have the highest grade-point averages but may have valuable skills and perspectives to bring to firms, according to the report.

“A more holistic approach, one that considers a broader range of attributes and experiences, would likely yield a more diverse and dynamic workforce, better equipped to meet the challenges and opportunities of the legal profession,” it reads.

The resolution, which is not binding on law firms, says the ABA can support the implementation of the change by hosting workshops and webinars to educate law firms and encourage law schools to promote holistic evaluations during their on-campus interview periods. It can also create best practices for law student hiring and recognize law firms that implement holistic hiring and foster inclusive work environments, the report says.

