Addleshaw Goddard recruits veteran IP attorney in Paris

(Reuters) - International law firm Addleshaw Goddard said Monday it launched an IP and information technology practice in Paris with the addition of a new partner and her team.

Elisabeth Marrache joins Addleshaw Goddard from her own small firm, which she started in 2013, according to Addleshaw. She previously worked at large international firms Morgan, Lewis & Bockius, Simmons & Simmons and DLA Piper.

London-headquartered Addleshaw Goddard launched its Paris office in February 2021, initially adding competition, finance and insolvency groups. Marrache and her team's arrival brings the total lawyer count in Paris to more than 40, the firm said.

According to Addleshaw Goddard, Marrache has nearly 17 years of experience in IP, information technology and media law.

Marrache’s clients range from large international groups to start-ups in the health, telecoms, publishing, financial institutions and e-commerce sectors, the firm said. She and her team have previously advised on digital law transactions, including IT contracts, outsourcing transactions and internet law, Addleshaw Goddard said.

