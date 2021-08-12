ADT should've bargained with union over six-day workweeks - 2nd Circ

A security sign for ADT is seen outside a home in Port Washington, New York, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said security system company ADT LLC violated federal labor law by requiring technicians in New York to work a six-day week without bargaining with their union, reversing a decision by the National Labor Relations Board.

A three-judge 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel in a unanimous ruling said a clause in ADT's bargaining agreement with a union allowing the company to determine "the reasonable amount and quality of work needed" did not override a separate provision requiring employees to work four or five days each week.

The 2nd Circuit adopted a Trump-era NLRB standard for determining when employers must bargain before altering working conditions.

The "contract coverage" test looks at the plain language of bargaining agreements and replaced a more restrictive standard that required a union's "clear and unmistakable waiver" of the ability to bargain over specific issues.

But even under the new standard, ADT's bargaining agreement with an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers local clearly mandated specific work schedules, and the company could not change them without bargaining, the court said.

Florida-based ADT and its lawyers at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did the NLRB and the union.

The IBEW local represents ADT technicians in Albany and Syracuse, New York. Its bargaining agreement with the company provides that employees work either four or five days per week depending on their job duties.

In 2016, private equity firm Apollo Group purchased ADT and merged it with a rival, Protection One Inc. Apollo adopted a policy requiring ADT to respond to 75% of customer service calls within 24 hours.

In order to address an existing backlog, ADT implemented a temporary, mandatory six-day workweek for the Albany and Syracuse workers. The policy only exempted employees who were "attending classes and are enrolled in higher education," according to court filings.

IBEW filed a complaint with the NLRB claiming ADT was required to bargain before implementing a six-day workweek.

An administrative law judge agreed but the NLRB last year sided with the company. Applying the newly adopted contract coverage standard, the board found that the changes were covered by the provision of the CBA allowing ADT to unilaterally determine the amount of work needed.

IBEW appealed, arguing that the CBA's scheduling provisions expressly limited ADT's ability to unilaterally alter workers' hours.

The 2nd Circuit on Thursday agreed. The contract coverage standard is reasonable, the court said, because it harmonizes the board's approach with ordinary principles of contract interpretation.

But in applying that standard, the panel found that nothing in the CBA granted ADT the right to impose a six-day schedule. The company's ability to determine the amount of work needed was cabined by the agreement's provisions related to scheduling, the court said.

"The Board’s interpretation ... elevates general language to nullify specific contractual terms and renders meaningless the Union’s negotiation of four- or five-day workweeks," Circuit Judge John Walker wrote.

The court remanded the case to the NLRB for further proceedings consistent with the decision.

The panel included Circuit Judges Pierre Leval and Denny Chin.

The case is International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local Union 43 v. NLRB, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-1163.

For the union: Maneesh Sharma of the AFL-CIO

For the NLRB: Greg Lauro

For ADT: Jeremy Moritz of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart

