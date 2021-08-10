After eight years solo, IP vet Springut joins New York firm

REUTERS/Peter MacDiarmid

A veteran intellectual property litigator who has represented Gucci, Guess? and several Richemont brands, and who once squared off with Greenberg Traurig in a $300 million malpractice case, is folding his law practice into New York-based law firm Moses & Singer.

Moses & Singer on Tuesday announced that Milton Springut, who has run his own IP boutique Springut Law since 2013, is joining the firm as a partner in its intellectual property practice. Springut's colleague, Caroline Boehm, has joined the firm as special counsel.

"Uncertainty often creates innovation, and this post-COVID timing was right for me to fold Springut Law into a larger firm," Springut wrote in an email.

With more than 90 lawyers, Moses & Singer is "the ideal size, lacks the bureaucracy at other firms, and I’m impressed with the quality of the firm’s practitioners," Springut added.

Prior to forming Springut Law, Springut was a name partner at Kalow & Springut for 16 years.

Moses & Singer touted Springut's extensive experience as an IP litigator. In 2014, he won $9.75 million in damages for luxury watch brand Audemars Piguet after a New York federal judge held that Swiss Watch International Inc's sub-$300 Trimex watches copied Audemars Piguet's Royal Oak watch, which sold for as much as $1 million. Another judge later reduced the Audemars Piguet award to $3.25 million.

Springut also represented Leviton Manufacturing, an electrical products maker, in a $300 million legal malpractice lawsuit against Greenberg Traurig, alleging in 2009 that the law firm botched several patent prosecutions before the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The parties settled the case in 2011 on undisclosed terms.

"Milton is one of the most influential IP rights lawyers in the country," Elizabeth Corradino, chair of Moses & Singer's entertainment and media, technology, and intellectual property practices, said in a statement. "His ability to help companies of all sizes develop their intellectual property — and protect those rights against misappropriation and infringement — will be a tremendous boon to our clients."