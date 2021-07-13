After 'Ramirez v. Transunion': why state courts will likely see a wave of high-dollar class actions

Police officers stand outside the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. June 25, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

July 13, 2021 - The past several years have seen record-breaking settlements in class actions alleging statutory violations of privacy, with class sizes ranging as high as seven or eight figures. The Facebook lawsuit from earlier this year, brought to federal court in California asserting a claim under an Illinois statute, led to a settlement of $650 million. This settlement dwarfs the $92 million that Tik-Tok settled for a few months ago.

Class actions alleging statutory violations have become the norm in federal courts throughout the country. In the Facebook case, plaintiffs claimed that Facebook violated Illinois' Biometric Information Privacy Act by using facial recognition technology to collect and store data without users' consent. Other class action claims include "blast fax" allegations, as well as claims brought under the Federal Credit Reporting Act and a host of other federal statutes where Congress legislated that a statutory violation could give rise to a claim. Yet in many of these cases, very few individual class members had suffered any real injury. For the most part, the individual class member was no worse off because of the defendant's statutory violation.

Until 2016, many of these claims were either initially brought in federal court or removed to federal court by defendant corporations who wished to avail themselves of the advantages (whether actual or perceived) of litigating in the federal courts rather than defending themselves before a state court judge or jury.

But in 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court established the precedent that allegations of mere procedural violations were insufficient standing alone to satisfy the requirement in Article III of the United States Constitution. Instead, a plaintiff had to allege concrete injuries stemming from a procedural violation.

On June 25, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court went even further, largely shutting the federal court doors to lawsuits alleging a statutory violation and nothing else. In a 5-4 decision in the case of Ramirez v. Transunion, the Supreme Court ruled that every member of a class certified under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure must establish Article III standing to be awarded individual damages.

This means that each plaintiff must experience a "physical, monetary, or cognizable intangible harm." This rule applies even if a defendant corporation has violated the rights of individual class members by violating a federal statute because an "injury in law is not an injury in fact."

On a going forward basis, lawsuits seeking primarily statutory damages are for all intents and purposes DOA in federal court. The Supreme Court enunciated this new rule succinctly, stating that "Every class member must have Article III standing in order to recover individual damages."

The Ramirez decision is a potential game changer for the plaintiffs' bar. The four dissenting justices went so far as to decry the Court's decision as "remarkable in both its novelty and effects," noting that the Court has "[n]ever before…declared that legal injury is inherently insufficient to support standing."

In articulating this new standard, the Supreme Court left open for another day the question of "whether every class member must demonstrate standing before a court certifies a class." Huh? Put another way, a court may be able to still certify a class where not all the class members suffered a concrete or actual injury and thus have standing to assert a claim.

What this means is plaintiffs' lawyers may still file a claim in federal court in hope of certifying a class and extracting a settlement even in situations where the class members may not recover if the case ever went to trial. While this may seem inconsistent with the recent Supreme Court ruling, it does reflect the current state of the law.

On a related issue, the Supreme Court discussed what does and does not constitute an actual injury for which recovery is appropriate. But most tellingly, the Court held that the risk of future harm is just that — a risk — and the requirement of proving a concrete injury is not satisfied until that injury materializes. But the Court also noted if a plaintiff suffers mental anguish due to the knowledge of future harm (regardless of whether the harm itself actually occurs), it may be a sufficient injury to establish a claim.

Another change emanating from Ramirez is that plaintiffs must demonstrate standing for each form of relief they seek in addition to each asserted claim. This has relevance in considering claims for injunctive relief which is often authorized by federal legislation giving rise to statutory claims. The Court held that the "risk of future harm" could in some circumstances support federal court jurisdiction over claims seeking injunctive relief. What this means in practice is a party that cannot recover damages may still obtain non-monetary relief.

This recent decision has multiple takeaways that must be considered. Most notable is the Supreme Court's skepticism of class actions as an appropriate vehicle for addressing large numbers of claims in the absence of actual injury. Likewise, the Court displayed increased concern regarding continued Congressional "over-reach" in passing laws.

This creates new rights and remedies that may not be enforceable by private lawsuits in a federal court. Rather, plaintiffs may have no choice but to turn to the various state courts (where Article III standing is not required and each state may have different procedural rules) to vindicate their federal rights.

The result will likely be a wave of state court filings by plaintiffs lacking standing to pursue federal claims, which run the risk of inconsistent results from state to state (and within different jurisdictions within a state itself). This should increase the costs for businesses seeking to defend their actions.

Currently, no mechanism exists to consolidate cases filed in different states within a single forum, and many states have procedural and substantive limitations in certifying national classes. Accordingly, a defendant can be sued for the same claim in multiple jurisdictions with each plaintiff class defined on a single state basis.

