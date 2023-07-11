After Varsity Brands antitrust settlement, lawyers want $14 million in fees

Summary

Settlement fairness hearing set for September

July 11 (Reuters) - A $43 million proposed settlement over antitrust claims against competitive cheerleading event company Varsity Brands has spurred a request for $14 million in legal fees from plaintiffs' lawyers.

The attorneys said in their fee request in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Tennessee that the case accusing of anticompetitive behavior "emanated exclusively from class counsel's own extensive, independent investigation" that involved industry consultants and economists.

A hearing on the fairness of the proposed settlement, announced in March, and fees is scheduled for Sept. 26 before U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman in Memphis. The plaintiffs said settlement talks first began in 2021.

The complaint accused Varsity, which produces "All Star Cheer" events and also sells student apparel, of using "exclusionary contracts and anticompetitive loyalty programs" to stifle competition and drive up prices it charged to gyms to register for events and for spectators to watch them.

Performers in the cheerleading events tumble, build "pyramids" and demonstrate other skills.

Bain Capital Private Equity bought Varsity Brands in 2018 for $2.5 billion, according to CNBC. Bain was not a defendant in the case, which was filed in 2020. The suit named Varsity Brands and two affiliated entities, including Varsity Spirit, which is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Plaintiffs attorneys representing a class of spectators and a class of gyms that registered to hold Varsity events said they collectively devoted more than 24,600 hours to legal proceedings. The plaintiffs' lawyers also said they reviewed more than 1.5 million documents.

In a statement, Berger Montague chairman Eric Cramer, a lead attorney for the plaintiffs, said the settlement provides "significant monetary benefits" and also "will unwind some of the key conduct we had challenged as anticompetitive in the litigation."

Lawyers for Varsity and a corporate representative did not immediately respond on Tuesday to requests for comment.

In the settlement, Varsity did not admit wrongdoing or liability, and it has said "the company remains confident it has acted appropriately and in the best interest of our sport."

The case is Fusion Elite All Stars et al v. Varsity Brands LLC et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Tennessee, No. 2:20-cv-02600-SHL.

For plaintiffs: Eric Cramer of Berger Montague; Gregory Asciolla of DiCello Levitt; and Jonathan Cuneo of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca

For Varsity Brands: George Cary of Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton; and Matthew Mulqueen of Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

