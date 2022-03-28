Akin Gump absorbs disputes team from Gibson Dunn in Dubai
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
- Summary
- Law firms
- Graham Lovett joins Akin Gump as a partner in Dubai
- Lovett previously headed Gibson Dunn and Clifford Chance's Middle East disputes groups
(Reuters) - U.S law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said Monday it has hired a four-member disputes team in Dubai from Los-Angeles founded Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, led by the head of the firm’s litigation and arbitration practice in the Middle East.
Graham Lovett, joining Akin Gump as a partner, represents clients in litigation and arbitration disputes, particularly cross-border, in the M&A, banking and finance and infrastructure space, the Dallas-founded firm said in a statement.
Before joining Gibson Dunn, Lovett headed Clifford Chance’s regional disputes practice and has also been managing partner of London-based firm’s Dubai office, as per a 2014 statement by Clifford Chance.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Lovett frequently argues in the courts governing Middle East finance hub, the Dubai International Finance Center, Akin Gump said.
Lovett has also represented Dubai-based property giant Nakheel over disputes arising from its project 'The World,' which envisaged the creation of artificial islands roughly in the shape of a world map off the coast of UAE's capital, according to news reports.
Nakheel also developed the city’s palm-shaped islands, Palm Jumeirah.
The disputes team joining Lovett at Akin Gump also comprises senior counsel Ryan Whelan and associates Michael Stewart and Sophia Cafoor-Camps.
The team’s hiring fits “squarely into the strategic commitment we have to growing in the Middle East,” chairperson of 900-attorney Akin Gump, Kim Koopersmith, said in a statement.
A spokesperson for Gibson Dunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.