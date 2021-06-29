Akin Gump asks D.C. court to toss solo's $400K fee lawsuit

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents Akin Gump's D.C. managing partner is on team defending the firm

Dispute is over work the firm provided to the Kyrgyz Republic to recover stolen funds

(Reuters) - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld is urging a Washington, D.C., judge to dismiss a solo practitioner's claims that the firm owes him hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees for helping to recover $4.5 million for the Kyrgyz Republic.

The lawyer, Gary Silversmith, sued Akin Gump in the District of Columbia Superior Court in April. His complaint, filed by D.C. law firm Tayman Lane Chaverri, asked a judge to order Akin Gump to pay an additional $400,000 in fees based on an agreement he said he had with the firm. The firm late on Monday asked a judge to toss the case.

Akin Gump is represented by Anthony Pierce, partner in charge of the firm's Washington office, and senior counsel Caroline Wolverton. They argued in the firm's motion to dismiss that Silversmith "is demanding a percentage of fees in excess of the proportional value of his alleged services."

The firm declined to comment beyond its new filing. Silversmith's lawyers did not immediately comment on Akin Gump's push to dismiss the suit.

Akin Gump and the Kyrgyz Republic entered an agreement in 2015 in which the firm said it would perform work to help recover money stolen by a third-party. The firm said in its filing that Silversmith was not a party to the engagement agreement.

Silversmith's lawyers said in their complaint that he "brought this matter to both the Kyrgyz Republic and Akin Gump, and Silversmith provided the critical access and information that led to a successful outcome for the client."

The suit asked the Washington court not to allow Akin Gump "to fail to perform its agreement with Silversmith; rather it should require Akin Gump to be true to its word and give Silversmith its bargained-for benefit."

The complaint said Silversmith earlier received $350,000 from Akin Gump, or 23 percent of the contingency fee the law firm received.

Akin Gump countered that Silversmith has not alleged he performed an equal share of the work in the matter and "in fact acknowledges that Akin Gump performed the vast majority" of the legal services in the case.

The parties did not draw up a formal contract for the shared work because there were disagreements over material terms, Akin Gump said in Monday's filing.

The suit is pending before Superior Court Judge Robert Rigsby. An initial scheduling conference is set for Aug. 20, 2021.

The case is Law Offices of Gary Silversmith v. Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld.

For the plaintiff: David Tayman and Jason Wallach of Tayman Lane Chaverri

For the defendant: Anthony Pierce and Caroline Wolverton of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld