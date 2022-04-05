Akin Gump grabs Latham & Watkins arbitration partner in Hong Kong

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - U.S. law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said Tuesday it has added a dispute resolution partner in Hong Kong from Los Angeles-founded Latham & Watkins.

Ing Loong Yang specializes in international arbitration and cross-border litigation, particularly involving parties in Greater China, Akin Gump said in a statement.

He has represented clients in institutional international arbitration under the rules of the International Chamber of Commerce, Singapore International Arbitration Centre and the Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, according to his archived bio on Latham & Watkins’ website.

Before joining Latham & Watkins, Yang was a partner at U.S. law firm Sidley Austin and Singapore-based Allen & Gledhill.

While Yang’s client list is unavailable as arbitral proceedings are largely confidential, a statement on Latham & Watkins’ website said he represented Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech Ltd in a shareholder dispute against U.S. biotechnology research company 1Globe Capital LLC.

A Latham & Watkins spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Yang’s departure.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.