Akin Gump honors Vernon Jordan with Howard Law donation, fellowship

Attorney and business executive Vernon Jordan attends the ceremonial swearing-in of US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at the State Department in Washington, February 2, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Summary

Summary Law firms Jordan, who spent nearly four decades at the firm, died in March

Akin Gump is donating $1 million to Howard's law library The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld on Thursday said it will donate $1 million to Howard University’s law library in honor of former partner and civil rights icon Vernon Jordan, who died in March.

The firm is also establishing a paid fellowship program named for Jordan, enabling two third-year Howard law students to spend a semester working in the firm’s public law and policy practice.

Jordan graduated from Howard Law in 1960 and went on to become executive director of the United Negro College Fund and president of the National Urban League. He joined Akin Gump in 1981, spending nearly four decades in the Washington office as a lawyer and lobbyist before his March 1 death at 85. He counseled multiple presidents, including Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Jordon maintained ties with his alma mater, according to Howard Law Dean Danielle Holley-Walker. The university renamed its library the Vernon E. Jordan, Jr. Law Library just days after his death.

Jordan was a mentor to many, noted Tony Pierce, partner in charge of Akin Gump’s Washington office.

“Throughout his career, Vernon held a unique place at the nexus of the law, business and politics—and he did so while paving the way for me and so many others to follow in his footsteps and achieve success,” Pierce said in a statement.

Read more:

Vernon Jordan, U.S. civil rights activist and lawyer, dies at age 85

Akin Gump expands family benefits, including surrogacy support