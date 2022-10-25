Akin Gump is latest law firm to enter Boston with two partner hires















(Reuters) - Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has made its first hires in Boston, with plans to formally plant a flag soon in the city's growing legal market.

The law firm said on Tuesday that Tim Becker and Wells Miller, formerly with Boston firm Choate Hall & Stewart, have joined as partners.

A spokesperson said in an email statement the 900-lawyer firm will announce an office based in Boston's Financial District "in the near future."

The firm's website currently lists 18 offices globally.

Several other large law firms have entered the Boston market in the past two years, including Fox Rothschild, Allen & Overy, Barnes & Thornburg, Husch Blackwell and Cozen O'Connor.

Becker and Wells, who work with private equity and funds clients, are joining Akin Gump's tax practice, the firm said. Becker provides tax, structuring and transactional advice while Miller focuses on executive compensation, the firm said.

Becker previously worked at Akin Gump in New York before moving over to Choate in 2014, according to his LinkenIn account, which shows he departed Choate's Boston office in January.

An Akin Gump spokesperson said Becker was "transitioning from Choate to Akin" in the period before joining the firm on Sept. 6. Miller's first day was on Monday, the spokesperson said.

A Choate spokesperson didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on the pair's departure.

Read more:

Fox Rothschild converts remote Boston presence into physical office

UK's Allen & Overy to enter Boston in latest U.S. office launch











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.