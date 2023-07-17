Akin law firm hires international trade team amid US sanctions focus

(Reuters) - Law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld said on Monday that it hired a trio of international trade lawyers in Washington, D.C., from Hughes Hubbard & Reed, as U.S. law firms react to the Biden administration’s expanded enforcement of economic sanctions and export controls.

The new partners, Ryan Fayhee, Roy Liu and Tyler Grove, advise clients on sanctions, export controls and national security reviews, handling both internal investigations and probes by the U.S. Justice Department and regulatory agencies.

Fayhee said the Biden administration has adopted a “heavy enforcement posture” on national security issues following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year and growing U.S. tensions with Beijing.

“They’re reorganizing around making this a priority,” Fayhee said.

Fayhee spent nearly 11 years at the Justice Department, including as a trial attorney in the National Security Division.

His clients have included the board of French cement maker Lafarge and Sweden's Ericsson, which both entered into criminal resolutions with the Justice Department in the last year over their activities in the Middle East.

He has also represented high-profile foreign detainees including former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan, who remains imprisoned in Russia, and Paul Rusesabagina, whose actions during the 1994 Rwandan genocide inspired the movie “Hotel Rwanda.” Rusesabagina was released from a Rwandan prison earlier this year.

Liu, who chaired the “Greater China Practice” at Hughes Hubbard, specializes in U.S-China trade issues and has advised U.S. and European companies on doing business in China.

Grove specializes in export restrictions on semiconductors and other sophisticated technologies as well as foreign investment reviews.

Fayhee said the group was drawn to Akin because the Washington-based firm has a global operation with offices in Europe and Asia and an existing strength in international trade, white-collar and congressional investigations work.

