Albright throws in with Dentons in PE-backed consultancy deal

(Reuters) - Global law firm Dentons on Wednesday announced it has launched its own advisory firm, Dentons Global Advisors, acquiring former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright’s consulting outfit.

Albright Stonebridge Group, now known as Dentons Global Advisors ASG, was acquired by Dentons using private equity funds, said global chairman Joe Andrew. Those funds will also allow Dentons to buy other consulting shops and place them under the broader Dentons Global Advisors umbrella, he said.

"We're trying to send a message to the marketplace, to other consulting operations that we're open for business," Andrew said. "We have significant resources to purchase them."

Andrew declined to name the private equity firm or firms working with Dentons. The investor funds will allow Dentons to shower its worldwide advisory business with more money, as opposed to other law firms that invest "pennies" into their own subsidiary and ancillary firms, he said.

The private equity investors will perform due diligence on the consulting shops Dentons Global Advisors acquires, but won't control them, Andrew said.

Edward Reilly, who previously led FTI Consulting, has been tapped as CEO of Dentons Global Advisors. Albright, who served as secretary of state from 1997 to 2001, will remain as chair of ASG. ASG has 10 other principals apart from Albright and dozens of professionals.

Dentons Global Advisors bills itself as an independent advisory firm, but it is entwined with the Dentons law firm – it will use similar branding and share some of the same office space.

This isn't the first advisory business to fall under the Dentons brand, Andrew said, noting that other law firms Dentons has combined with have their own subsidiary firms. But this is 12,000-lawyer Dentons' first "global" advisory firm, Andrew said.

"The difference between us and our competitors' efforts is about all one thing, and that is scale," Andrew said.

The launch of Dentons Global Advisors comes as the global law firm has been expanding its reach into the U.S. legal market. In March, Dentons solidified its combination with Iowa-based Davis Brown, the fourth firm to join Dentons under its "golden spike" strategy.

A combination with a fifth law firm, Alabama-based Sirote & Permutt, is still pending.

