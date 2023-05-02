Allen & Overy adds M&A partner pair from Baker McKenzie in Singapore















May 2 (Reuters) - Law firm Allen & Overy said Tuesday that it has hired equity capital markets and public M&A lawyers Kenny Kwan and Caryn Ng as partners in Singapore from Baker McKenzie.

Kwan is a returning partner, having previously worked with the firm between 2009 and 2017, London-headquartered Allen & Overy said in a statement.

Southeast Asia has been emerging as a global initial public offering hotspot, with Singapore's political and economic stability attracting foreign issuers.

Squire Patton Boggs, Norton Rose Fulbright, Milbank, K&L Gates, Herbert Smith Freehills and Linklaters are among other international firms that have added partners in Singapore across multiple practices in recent weeks.

A Baker McKenzie spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Kwan and Ng’s departure.

