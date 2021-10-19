Allen & Overy brings on-demand lawyer service to U.S. amid talent 'war'

REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

(Reuters) - Allen & Overy has expanded Peerpoint, its flexible legal staffing platform, to the U.S., the firm said Tuesday.

The London-founded law firm described the service, which provides interim talent for legal departments, as an alternative forlawyers seeking more "control and choice" in their careers. Peerpoint has been operating in other parts of the world since its 2013 launch.

"With the war for legal talent only becoming more competitive in the U.S., and at a time when many lawyers are reflecting on their careers, working patterns and personal priorities, Peerpoint, as part of Allen & Overy, is excited to offer an alternative career path to meet the needs of a new breed of modern lawyer," Amie Davidson, head of Peerpoint in the U.S., said in a statement.

Peerpoint has more than 350 lawyers across specialties in Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific and now in the U.S., Allen & Overy said, adding that the firm is recruiting U.S. lawyers. The U.S. unit will operate out of the firm's New York office.

U.S. senior partner Tim House said in a statement that Peerpoint allows the firm to "connect clients in need of interim resources with high-caliber lawyers, all of whom are vetted, endorsed and supported in their roles by Allen & Overy."

Peerpoint isn't the only law firm offering interim or flexible legal talent. Other firms, including Fenwick & West and Eversheds Sutherland, have similar services. On-demand lawyer services have long been offered by alternative legal providers such as Axiom, Elevate and a recently launched service at Epiq Systems Inc.

