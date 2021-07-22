Allen & Overy grows again in NY with IP litigator

The north view of the Manhattan skyline. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Companies Law firms London-founded A&O continues bicoastal U.S. hiring push

(Reuters) - U.K.-founded Allen & Overy is continuing to expand on both U.S. coasts, this time adding a litigator to its small intellectual property team in New York.

The firm said Thursday that Sapna Palla has joined as a partner in its IP litigation practice, making her the firm's second IP partner in New York after Paul Keller rejoined the firm in March 2020 from Norton Rose Fulbright. Palla joins from Wiggin and Dana, where she led the firm's life sciences IP litigation team for seven years, Allen & Overy said.

Also in New York, Allen & Overy last week added Lena Kiely, a former regulatory team leader at BNY Mellon, as a senior counsel. The firm last month added two leveraged finance partners in New York from White & Case, and in March it launched a new Los Angeles office as part of a project finance and renewables team acquisition from Akin Gump.

The latest moves come after A&O added 14 U.S. partners during its fiscal year ending April 30, the firm said in an annual report earlier this month. The report said litigation had been a standout practice globally, helping to contribute to a firmwide 5% revenue increase to $2.32 billion.

U.S. senior partner Tim House said in a statement that Palla's arrival advances the firm's goal of offering "a truly scaled and high-quality patent litigation offering."

“We look forward to having her decades of IP experience strengthen our offerings for both U.S.-based clients and global companies who conduct business in life sciences and other dynamic markets,” he said.

Karen Seward, the firm’s global head of litigation, added in an email: “The intense focus on the life sciences sector in the last 18 months has been immense, and the complexity and scale of the challenges facing our clients bigger than ever before. Sapna’s expertise in this sector will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate their challenges.”

