Allen & Overy hires Skadden arbitration vet David Herlihy in London

Summary

Summary Law firms David Herlihy arrives from Skadden, Arps where he spent 20 years

Represented Vodafone in $2-bln tax claim case brought by India The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - London-founded international firm Allen & Overy said Tuesday it has hired a new partner at its international arbitration practice at its headquarters.

David Herlihy comes to Allen & Overy from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom, where he had practiced for nearly 20 years and was a partner for nine, Allen & Overy said.

Herlihy will be based in London, but is expected to split his time between there and Dublin, the firm said, describing London as a "critical global hub" for international litigation and dispute resolution.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Apart from international arbitration, Herlihy has also handled cases involving competition law and international taxation, the firm said.

Herlihy previously represented Vodafone International Holdings B.V. in its victory against the Indian government in an international arbitration case.

A Hague tribunal ruled that India’s imposition of a $2 billion tax liability on Vodafone was in breach of the India-Netherlands Bilateral Investment Treaty. It ordered India to pay $5.47 million to the company as compensation for legal costs, the firm said.

Herlihy also represented the Republic of Cyprus in an arbitration case brought by the nation’s second-largest bank during the Eurozone financial crisis. The bank challenged the resolution measures imposed on it by the government and sought more than $1.11 billion in damages. Cyprus's defenses were upheld.

Herlihy will be Allen & Overy's third hire to its London litigation practice this year, the firm said.

A spokesperson for Skadden did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Herlihy's departure.

Read more:

Allen & Overy hires Sidley Austin antitrust co-leader in London

Vodafone wins international arbitration against India in $2 billion tax case

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.