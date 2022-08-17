Allen & Overy picks up Trilegal partner to head India corporate group

Drone view of the financial district in London, Britain July 3, 2022. REUTERS/Yann Tessier

Summary Corporate practice leader Pais joins Allen & Overy in London

Advises clients on cross-border acquisitions and joint ventures

Aug 17 - International law firm Allen & Overy said on Wednesday it has brought on a partner, Harsh Pais, to lead its India corporate practice in London from Mumbai-based Trilegal.

Pais was partner and co-head of the corporate practice for more than 11 years at the Indian law firm, according to his LinkedIn bio.

Upon joining Allen & Overy, Pais will be based in London, said the law firm, one of the UK's largest with a global reach.

Pais’ experience spans sectors, with a special focus on energy, technology and financial services. His clients include multinational corporations and private equity funds looking to invest in India, Allen & Overy said.

Allen & Overy said the firm’s India group, which focuses on M&A and capital markets among other practice areas, comprises 100 partners and associates across the firm’s offices in London, Singapore, Dubai, New York and Silicon Valley.

Indian equities have recently been drawing in foreign institutional investors.

“As the world’s second fastest growing major economy and a market of increasing focus for clients, India is an important part of our global strategy, and a hire of Pais’ caliber and pedigree is key to us realizing our ambitions there," said the co-head of the firm's global corporate practice David Broadley.

Partners and management committee members at Trilegal wished Pais well in a statement on Wednesday.

