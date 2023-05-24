Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling eye mid-July for merger vote















NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling are targeting mid-July for partners to vote on a proposed union between the two global law firms, according to a Shearman spokesperson.

London-founded Allen & Overy and New York-founded Shearman announced on Sunday that they plan to merge. The deal would create a firm with about 3,900 lawyers in 49 offices and a combined global revenue of about $3.4 billion, they said.

The merger will require 75% of the partnership at each firm to approve it, according to Allen & Overy senior partner Wim Dejonghe, who said the votes will "happen simultaneously." Dejonghe said he anticipated a vote by late summer.

The tie-up would create a firm named Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, or A&O Shearman for short, and would be one of the biggest law firm mergers in decades.

Shearman senior partner Adam Hakki said the two firms are in the "sweet spot of overlap" in terms of their clientele. He said they can capture market share by handling a broader scope of work in more places for overlapping clients, while winning more work from clients that the firms do not already share.

Hakki declined to name specific clients. Clients that both firms have publicly represented in the past include Goldman Sachs & Co, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley.

The firms did a conflicts check on their largest clients, and only identified one conflict, which they addressed with the unnamed client, Dejonghe said.

Client conflicts and attorney compensation are primary sticking points in many law firm mergers, and in general U.S. firms have been quicker than UK firms to abandon seniority-based "lockstep" pay in favor of more performance-based formulas.

Dejonghe said the two firms' compensation systems "were surprisingly similar," and pay was "probably the easiest conversation between us."

The combined firm will have a "modified lockstep system," he said.

"We both have a lockstep history, we both have obviously adapted to market reality in a very similar way, actually, because in a way we were operating against the same competitors," he said.

The firms have each made changes over time to their lockstep systems to make exceptions for lawyers to accelerate more quickly and have access to a bonus pool, Dejonghe said.

