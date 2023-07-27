Allen & Overy taps interim leader after managing partner resigns

(Reuters) - Allen & Overy said Thursday it has named Khalid Garousha as interim global managing partner after Gareth Price unexpectedly stepped down from the London-founded firm earlier this month.

Effective Sept. 1, Garousha will serve in the global managing partner role for eight months through April 30, 2024. He will maintain his position as Allen & Overy's regional managing partner in the Middle East and Turkey, the firm said.

He takes over from Price, who resigned from the firm due to "personal reasons," the global firm said earlier this month. Price served just over three years of his four-year term.

The change comes amid Allen & Overy's planned merger with New York-founded firm Shearman & Sterling.

Wim Dejonghe, Allen & Overy's senior partner, said in a Thursday statement that the firm's board unanimously appointed Garousha, calling him "ideally suited" for the interim role.

Garousha, an Abu Dhabi-based deal lawyer who advises on general corporate and corporate finance matters, has worked at Allen & Overy for 23 years.

"I look forward to working closely with him to continue delivering on our strategic aims, staying focused on our clients and people and holding the proposed merger vote by the end of October," Dejonghe said.

Dejonghe and Shearman senior partner Adam Hakki have been traveling internationally to discuss the proposed deal with partners. The merger requires approval from at least 75% of the partnership at each law firm.

Garousha said in a statement he and Dejonghe "will work together during this exciting time to continue growing our firm" and service clients.

Reporting by Sara Merken

