Allen & Overy taps Paul Hastings partner to lead US energy private equity team

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Allen & Overy on Tuesday said it has hired Kfir Abutbul as head of its U.S. energy private equity group, as the London-founded law firm continues to expand in the United States.

Abutbul was most recently a vice chair of the energy and infrastructure practice at Paul Hastings. He was also chair of the U.S. firm's energy transition team.

Abutbul joins Allen & Overy's U.S. corporate private equity and mergers and acquisitions practice. He has experience working on domestic and cross-border private equity deals in the energy transition, renewables, power and infrastructure sectors, the firm said.

His clients have included Oak Hill Advisors, Guggenheim Partners, Sandbrook Capital and Morgan Stanley Private Credit, according to his Allen & Overy biography.

With global focus on reaching climate goals and achieving net zero emissions, "it's a time where you're seeing a lot of innovation, new technology and new ideas," Abutbul said. There is "very intense growth" in the space, he said.

Allen & Overy is planning to merge with New York-founded law firm Shearman & Sterling, in a combination that would give a boost to its growth aspirations in the United States.

The combined firm, which would be called Allen Overy Shearman Sterling, would have about 3,900 lawyers in 49 offices and a global revenue of about $3.4 billion, the firms have said. A partner vote on the deal is expected in October.

Abutbul said he will be based in New York in his new role. He said he has spent time previously in Houston, and while Allen & Overy currently does not have an office there, Shearman & Sterling has three Texas offices.

Allen & Overy shook up its U.S. leadership team earlier this year as Karen Seward and Kent Rowey became U.S. co-chairs in May. The firm's U.S. presence has increased from 180 to over 270 lawyers in the past six years, and it has opened several new U.S. offices with hires from competitor firms.

Other London-founded law firms have made moves to accelerate growth in the United States. Clifford Chance has also recently brought on energy-focused deal lawyers after opening an office in Houston in June.

Abutbul joined Paul Hastings in 2018 after working at several other law firms.

Paul Hastings did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

