Almost half of new top lawyers at largest U.S companies last year were women

(Reuters) - New data shows that nearly half of the top lawyers appointed at the 500 biggest companies in the U.S. in 2021 were female, a sign of some diversity progress across large corporate legal departments.

The report released late Wednesday by executive search and leadership advisory firm Russell Reynolds Associates said that 59 Fortune 500 companies in total named new general counsel last year — and 29 of those were women.

This 49% figure exceeds the 42% of total Fortune 500 general counsel appointed in 2020 who were female. It's a larger leap from the 28% of female general counsel appointees in this cohort of companies that Russell Reynolds reported in 2018.

Corporate legal departments, like law firms, have historically fallen short when it comes to hiring, promoting and retaining women and minorities.

Growing attention on social and racial justice, as well as increased turnover in the general counsel ranks due to COVID-19 may have spurred diversity increases since 2020, according to the report.

Aside from new yearly appointments, Cynthia Dow, a consultant at Russell Reynolds and an author of the new report, said that the Fortune 500 has moved "much closer" to gender parity among sitting general counsel.

"In the last four years, we've seen a total of the Fortune 500 GCs go from around 28% female to 36% female," she said.

Though there has also been an uptick in ethnic diversity for newly appointed general counsel in the Fortune 500, that gap doesn't appear to be closing as quickly.

According to the report, 34% of the new general counsel named in 2021 were ethnically diverse.

