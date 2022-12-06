Alston & Bird's alleged conflict may be ‘time bomb’ in ex-Cognizant GC’s bribery trial















(Reuters) - A New Jersey federal judge refused last week to countenance what he called a “backdoor” attempt by the former general counsel of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp to oust Alston & Bird from representing the company as federal prosecutors prepare for a March 2023 bribery trial against the onetime top lawyer.

But at a hearing on Friday in the government’s criminal case, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty of Newark, New Jersey, left open the possibility that the former GC, Steven Schwartz, can nevertheless ask witnesses about an hours-long meeting attended by Schwartz, one of his lawyers and an Alston & Bird partner who was subsequently retained by Cognizant.

McNulty, who previously referred to Alston & Bird’s involvement in the Schwartz case as a “time bomb,” said there remains “a danger of this issue blowing up at trial.”

The judge also said, however, that the risk of any taint to the government’s case is “extremely speculative” and that he might not allow questions about the meeting between Schwartz and Alston partner Jenny Kramer unless Schwartz and co-defendant Gordon Coburn, Cognizant’s former president, offer a good-faith basis to contradict Kramer’s sworn statement that she learned no damaging information at the fateful dinner.

Alston & Bird’s outside counsel, Kevin Marino of Marino, Tortorella & Boyle, said in an email statement that Kramer, a former New Jersey federal prosecutor, is “a person of impeccable character,” and that Schwartz’s attempt to impugn her account of their meeting is “baseless.”

“She and her law firm are pleased to have this unpleasant episode behind them, and will continue to vigorously represent Cognizant in its capacity as a government witness against Mr. Schwartz,” Marino said.

Schwartz’s side declined through a representative to provide a statement on Friday’s hearing. Schwartz is represented by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and by Gibbons and the Bohrer law firm. The ex-GC denies the government’s allegations that he and Coburn authorized a $2 million scheme to bribe Indian officials for permits to speed up construction of Cognizant offices. Schwartz has insisted that he is being scapegoated by his former employer, an information technology services company, which Schwartz has accused of trying to sandbag his defense.

James Loonam of Jones Day, who represents co-defendant Coburn, also declined to provide a statement on the Alston & Bird issue. Coburn denies the government’s charges.

The New Jersey U.S. Attorney’s Office did not respond to a query.

The story behind the unusual proceeding on Friday, as I’ll explain, is complicated. But the dispute over Alston & Bird’s involvement highlights the unforeseen pitfalls that can develop when prosecutors in corporate crime cases rely on cooperation from defendants’ former employers.

Schwartz’s lawyers first raised the issue of Kramer’s meetings with the ex-GC in a sealed disqualification motion filed last February. McNulty subsequently issued two memo orders, in March and May, that provided some details about Schwartz’s allegations.

According to the ex-GC, he met with Kramer a few years ago, along with defense counsel Jeremy Bohrer and defense consultant Richard Gorelick, when Schwartz was shopping for lawyers to join his defense team. Schwartz contends that during the meetings, which culminated in a dinner that lasted more than two hours, he shared “confidential facts, secret defense investigative plans, and [defense] strategies” with Kramer.

Cognizant hired Kramer years after her meetings with Schwartz. She and the company maintain that in her encounters with his team, she learned nothing confidential and nothing that could compromise Schwartz’s defense. Kramer also denies that she shared any relevant information with Cognizant. She has confirmed both of those assertions, as Alston & Bird counsel Marino told the judge at Friday’s hearing, in a sworn statement. (Kramer’s statement has not been made public.)

McNulty said in May that he would hold an evidentiary hearing on the disqualification motion. But in July, on the eve of the hearing, Schwartz reached an agreement with Alston & Bird. The ex-GC withdrew his disqualification motion in exchange for Kramer’s sworn declaration answering certain questions. Schwartz also consented to Alston & Bird’s continued representation of Cognizant.

Neither side, under the agreement, disclaimed their factual allegations or waived their underlying legal arguments.

That provision led to a revival in August of the conflict dispute – and this time, the government got involved. Schwartz’s lawyers informed prosecutors that he intended to raise the issue of his meetings with Kramer to challenge government evidence elicited at trial. Prosecutors cried foul to the judge, arguing that Schwartz should not be allowed to use allegations of a conflict to tar government witnesses after sidestepping an evidentiary hearing by ditching his disqualification motion.

Alston & Bird outside counsel Marino joined the government in asking McNulty to bar Schwartz from trying to taint government evidence by citing his meetings with Kramer. Schwartz counsel from Gibbons retorted that the ex-GC had expressly reserved a right to assert his version of the facts of the Kramer meetings.

With the fight unresolved, prosecutors told Cognizant in November that because of Schwartz’s looming threat, they would not work with Kramer on trial preparation, according to a Dec. 1 letter to McNulty from Alston & Bird counsel Marino. For all intents, Marino said, Schwartz had succeeded in disqualifying Kramer.

At last Friday’s hearing, McNulty basically said that because neither side yet knows if Schwartz will actually mention the Kramer dinner at trial, there’s no need to issue a formal ruling. He did specify, at Marino’s request, that Kramer can be included in Cognizant’s trial preparation. McNulty acknowledged that there’s a modicum of risk to the government’s case from Kramer’s ongoing involvement as Cognizant’s counsel, but added, “I have a funny feeling we're never going to have to deal with it.”

Friday’s hearing also put on display the animosity between the Cognizant and Schwartz camps. Marino referred at one point to an explanation from Schwartz counsel Roberto Finzi of Paul Weiss as “baloney.” Schwartz’s team, meanwhile, pushed for assurances that it will be allowed to challenge witnesses at trial by attacking the credibility of Cognizant and its lawyer, Kramer.

Trial is scheduled for March.

