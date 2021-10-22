American Kennel Club taps new top lawyer amid COVID-19 pet boom

REUTERS/Jeff Zelevansky

(Reuters) - Heather McManus has been promoted to general counsel of the American Kennel Club, which has seen a steady increase in canine membership as pet purchases and adoptions surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

The American Kennel Club, which touts itself as "the world's largest purebred registry and leading advocate for all dogs," announced McManus's promotion Friday. The New York-based organization is known for putting on events like the National Championship Dog Show, providing pet owner resources and supporting pro-canine public policy.

In addition to managing the influx of new members, as homebound Americans rushed to adopt dogs, the AKC is making its way through a backlog of events delayed by COVID-19.

There were a number of legal issues to juggle when coordinating the organization's events, according to Brandi Munden, the club's vice president of public relations and communication.

Throughout the pandemic, the AKC did not have spectators at dog shows and there was a “show and go” policy for contestants. The organization was tasked with balancing state, local and federal laws, which were changing consistently, McManus said, and now they are making up for the lost time.

McManus spent almost 30 years as an in-house lawyer at the AKC, and was appointed vice president and deputy general counsel in 2017, the organization said. The AKC's former general counsel, Jay Waks, who is a retired Kaye Scholer partner, left at the end of 2020.

McManus said that although her title is new, she's been heading up the legal department for almost a year now.

“I'm just looking forward to continuing to do the work that I've done and support the important work of the dedicated employees of the AKC as well as what we call the ‘fancy,’ - the people that participate in AKC events,” she said.

