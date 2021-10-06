Amid 'Pandora Papers' leak, DLA Piper signs deal with PR firm for Jordan's King Abdullah

REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Companies Related documents Law firm is working with Atlanta-based Stripe Theory on media scrutiny of King Abdullah

King Abdullah, a spotlight in "Pandora Papers" leak, has denied wrongdoing

(Reuters) - DLA Piper has retained public relations firm Stripe Services LLC to help advocate for Jordan's King Abdullah II, a centerpiece of media reporting on leaked financial documents that spotlights the wealth and spending of foreign leaders.

The law firm's contract with Atlanta-based Stripe was received on Monday by the U.S. Justice Department under a federal law that requires the public registration of certain legal, lobbying and public relations engagements with foreign clients. Stripe's client services include marketing, crisis management and data collection.

Stripe, according to the contract, "will provide consulting services and assist the law firm in providing legal advice and representation concerning potential defamation and other legal remedies associated with inquiries and/or articles concerning His Majesty King Abdullah II."

DLA Piper's contract with King Abdullah, which the Justice Department disclosed last week, said the firm will work with Jordan on media-related matters. The contract, through which Washington, D.C.-based litigation partner Mary Gately will bill at $1,335 an hour, did not specify the work was related to the release of the financial documents collectively known as the "Pandora Papers."

Gately did not immediately return a message on Wednesday seeking comment about DLA Piper's hiring of a marketing firm. Stripe's Craig Kronenberger, who founded the company in 2015, did not immediately return a message on Wednesday seeking comment.

The federal Foreign Agents Registration Act requires the disclosure of records that can offer a glimpse inside law firms, revealing rates and personnel matters that firms do not otherwise widely disclose.

The new contract documents show Stripe will bill at an undisclosed hourly rate. DLA Piper said it will send Stripe's invoices to King Abdullah for payment.

Stripe's website showed clients have included the automaker Nissan, Lagunitas Brewing Company and the sporting goods company Mizuno Corp. Acceleration Community of Companies acquired Stripe last year. The company does business as Stripe Theory.

News reports based on the Pandora Papers said King Abdullah had spent more than $100 million on luxury homes in Britain and the United States. King Abdullah told tribal leaders in his first statement on the matter that "the cost of these properties and all related expenditures have been personally funded by His Majesty. None of these expenses have been funded by the state budget or treasury."

DLA Piper said in an earlier statement on behalf of King Abdullah that he had "not at any point misused public monies or made any use whatsoever of the proceeds of aid or assistance intended for public use."

