Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein scoops up boutique IP partners in New York

(Reuters) - New York-based IP firm Amster Rothstein & Ebenstein now has 37 lawyers after poaching two partners and two of counsel from boutique IP firm Cooper & Dunham.

Though founded in 1887 in New York, Cooper & Dunham is still a small operation, now left with just seven lawyers according to the firm website. Gary Gershik and Darren Haber moved over as partners and Christopher Dunham and John White joined as of counsel.

A representative from Cooper & Dunham did not immediately return requests for comment.

"When looking for a new professional home, we sought a leading intellectual property law firm that complemented our practice and would allow us to continue to efficiently provide exceptional service to our clients,” Gershik said in a statement.

Anthony Lo Cicero, Amster Rothstein’s managing partner, stated that the team is “among the most experienced intellectual property professionals in the industry.”

“We are now positioned better than ever to provide a wide array of intellectual property services to our clients,” Lo Cicero said.

In January, Amster Rothstein lost two partners and an associate to mid-size New York firm Tarter Krinsky & Drogin. The partners, Mark Berkowitz and Tuvia Rotberg, focus on IP issues that arise when sellers and brands use Amazon to sell products.

Amster Rothstein has been around for almost seven decades and focuses almost exclusively on patents, trademarks and copyrights.

