Another ex-Utah top court judge joins Wilson Sonsini in Salt Lake City

(Reuters) - Silicon Valley-founded firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati said Tuesday it has added a second former Utah Supreme Court justice to its ranks in Salt Lake City.

The firm's Salt Lake City office was co-founded in November by another ex judge from the state's top court, Constandinos (Deno) Himonas, who retired from the bench in March.

The latest hire, Christine Durham, was the first woman to serve on Utah's highest court and the state's district court. She has joined Wilson Sonsini as a senior of counsel, the firm said.

Durham's tenure on the state Supreme Court lasted for 35 years. After she retired from the bench in November 2017, Durham became an appellate attorney at Zimmerman Booher, a Salt Lake City firm. At Wilson Sonsini, Durham said she will do "appellate work on a larger scale."

"[Himonas] has persuaded me it would be a lot of fun to work together again," Durham said.

With Durham onboard, the firm said it has more than 14 lawyers in Salt Lake City.

Known as "Silicon Slopes" due to its growing tech sector, Salt Lake City has seen an influx of large law firms lately. Foley & Lardner, Kirkland & Ellis, Mayer Brown and Wilson Sonsini have all opened offices there within the past eight months.

But tech isn't the only factor drawing in firms.

Utah was the fastest-growing state in the U.S., its population jumping 18.4% from 2010 to 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.

The city is also home to Brigham Young University and the University of Utah, both of which have law schools that firms have cited as potential attorney talent pools.

Troy Booher, one of Zimmerman Booher's name partners, said in a statement that they were "grateful" for their time with Durham and wished her and Himonas well.

