Another law dean takes top college post with Barnard hire















(Reuters) - At least three longtime U.S. law school deans have been named to liberal arts college presidencies in recent weeks, adding to the long list of legal academics who have risen to the top post at colleges and universities over the years.

The latest is Laura Rosenbury, who on Thursday was named incoming president of Columbia University’s all-women's Barnard College in New York. Rosenbury since 2015 has led the University of Florida Levin College of Law, which is ranked No. 21 by U.S. News & World Report.

A month ago Mount Holyoke College, other prominent women’s institution in Massachusetts, said Howard University law dean Danielle Ren Holley will become its president in July. Holley was dean for nine years at Howard, which is the highest-ranked law school at a historically Black college or university.

Earlier this month, Maine’s Bates College said that University of Minnesota law dean Garry Jenkins will become its president in July after leading the No. 21-ranked law school for seven years.

Both Jenkins and Holley will be the first Black presidents of their new institutions—reflecting the ongoing diversification of the law dean ranks. A 2022 study by the Association and American Law Schools found that women comprised 41% of law deans, up from 18% in 2005, and 31% were people of color, an increase from 13% in 2005.

Jennifer Mnookin, the former dean of the University of California at Los Angeles School of Law, became chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Madison in August. The former law deans at Boston College and Southern Methodist University also took up college presidencies last summer.

