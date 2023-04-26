Another law firm opens in Chicago as Nelson Mullins takes Benesch group

Companies

(Reuters) - Law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Wednesday said it has hired a team of litigators from Benesch, including four partners in Chicago who will launch a new office for the firm there.

Justin Barker, Dawn Beery, Scott McMillin and Matt Nirider have joined the Columbia, South Carolina-founded firm as partners, Nelson Mullins said, with McMillin as Chicago office head.

Three more Benesch litigators — Ryan Babiuch, Jerome Cook and Michael Snyder — have joined Nelson Mullins' Cleveland office, the firm said. Babiuch will serve as co-managing partner of the Cleveland office, which opened last year.

The group's product liability practice meshes well with Nelson Mullins, McMillin said. And with 33 offices in 17 states, Nelson Mullins has offices in jurisdictions where their clients are getting sued, especially California, he added.

U.S. and international law firms law firms have been flocking to Chicago, including Cooley, Crowell & Moring, Davis Wright Tremaine, Norton Rose Fulbright, Venable and Willkie Farr & Gallagher since 2020.

The newest entrant is St. Louis-founded law firm Armstrong Teasdale, which broke into the market earlier this month by merging with a smaller litigation-focused firm.

Benesch is also a relatively new entrant into the Chicago legal market — the Cleveland-founded firm opened its office in the Windy City in 2015.

Lawyers from Benesch's Chicago office are playing a key role in voting technology company Smartmatic USA Corp's $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its coverage of debunked election-rigging claims. McMillin said none of the departing lawyers worked on the Smartmatic case.

A Benesch spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.











