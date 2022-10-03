Another litigation leader leaves Gibson Dunn for King & Spalding

Summary

(Reuters) - King & Spalding said Monday it has hired a former New York head of rival law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher, marking the second senior litigator to leave Gibson Dunn for King & Spalding in less than two months.

Mark Kirsch joined the Atlanta-based firm as a partner in its trial and global disputes practice group after more than 13 years at Gibson Dunn. He helped lead Gibson Dunn's New York office until last year and was previously a co-chair of the firm's litigation practice.

Former Gibson Dunn litigation practice leader Randy Mastro, whose clients have included oil giant Chevron Corp and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, joined the same practice group at King & Spalding in August.

Mastro said at the time that it was partly Gibson Dunn's retirement policy that led him to make the change. At 65 years old, Mastro aged out of the firm’s executive committee and faced losing his status as an equity partner at 68.

Kirsch, 60, said neither age nor Mastro's departure prompted his own move.

A spokesperson for Gibson Dunn did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the departures.

Kirsch, who specializes in complex securities, white collar, commercial and antitrust matters, co-chaired Gibson Dunn’s litigation practice with Mastro from 2009 to 2015.

“I imagine that the things that I like about King & Spalding were things that he liked as well. So it doesn’t shock me that we ended up in the same place,” he said.

King & Spalding has added at least 17 other litigation partners in New York over the past three years. Firm chair Robert Hays said in a statement that Kirsch’s hire adds to the momentum of the firm’s trial practice in New York.

