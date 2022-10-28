Another major law firm drops Kanye West after anti-Semitic remarks















(Reuters) - U.S. trial law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan on Friday said it has withdrawn from representing the rapper formerly known as Kanye West after he drew widespread criticism for making anti-Semitic statements.

"QE has withdrawn from representing Mr. West and will not represent him in the future," William Burck, co-managing partner of the 900-lawyer firm, said in a statement.

The rapper, now known as Ye, was being represented by Michael Fazio, a Quinn Emanuel partner based in Los Angeles. Fazio, whose other clients have included Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, Charles Schwab Corp and PwC, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A representative for Ye also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fazio was among the lawyers working with Ye to end a partnership with apparel chain Gap Inc last month, according to a LinkedIn post at the time by Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft partner Nicholas Gravante, who also represented Ye in the matter.

The Cadwalader firm said this week that it has ended any relationship with Ye, adding that it condemns "bigotry and hate speech of any kind." A spokesperson for Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, another law firm that represented Ye in the Gap deal, said the firm "does not represent Yeezy, Ye, or any of their affiliates."

Law firms and businesses have been dropping Ye as a client after he wore a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt to Paris Fashion Week and posted anti-Semitic remarks on social media. Earlier this week Adidas AG terminated its partnership with Ye, a move that knocked the musician off the Forbes list of the world's billionaires.

Law firms Brown Rudnick and Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich also said this week that they are no longer representing Ye.

Prominent Quinn Emanuel partner Alex Spiro told Reuters earlier this week that despite recent reports saying Ye was his client, he was not representing him.

