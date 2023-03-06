Another Shearman partner exits in London, this time for Paul Hastings

Summary

(Reuters) - Another partner has left law firm Shearman & Sterling in London for a U.S. rival, with partner Garreth Wong set to take his international arbitration practice to Paul Hastings.

A spokesperson for Paul Hastings confirmed the hire without additional comment. Wong leaves after nearly three years at Shearman, which last week called off merger talks with Hogan Lovells. A Shearman spokesperson said the firm wishes Wong well.

New York-founded Shearman has seen a string of recent departures, particularly outside of the United States. Another London-based partner, restructuring lawyer Helena Potts, also joined Paul Hastings this year.

The firm has also lost top lawyers in the past few months to rivals in Paris, and Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as others in London. A group of 20 lawyers and advisors, including three partners, left Shearman's Munich office to start a new office for Morgan, Lewis & Bockius there, the firm said Friday.

Cravath Swaine & Moore is reportedly planning to launch an English law practice in London, led by Shearman partners Korey Fevzi and Philip Stopford, according to media reports last week. A Shearman spokesperson on Monday confirmed the departure of the two finance partners, but declined to specify where they are headed. Fevzi, Stopford and Cravath spokespeople did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

Shearman is also one of several U.S. firms to lay off lawyers or staff in the past few months, cutting 12 associates and 26 business services professionals in the United States amid macroeconomic headwinds.

Los Angeles-founded Paul Hastings has added other London lawyers this year, including Jessamy Gallagher and Stuart Rowson, who were global co-heads of Linklaters' infrastructure group. The firm last week hired two New York-based litigation partners.

Wong joined Shearman in July 2020 from Bird & Bird. He advises companies in commercial, construction and investment treaty arbitrations, as well as multijurisdictional litigation and investigations, according to his Shearman online biography.

