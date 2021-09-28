Another talent chief swaps firms, leaving Dentons for Baker McKenzie

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Add Baker McKenzie to the list of law firms poaching their rivals' C-suite talent leaders.

The Chicago-founded firm on Tuesday announced that Jay Connolly, who was Dentons' global chief talent officer, is joining its London office as chief people officer in October.

Baker McKenzie said he is taking over for Peter May, who is leaving after seven years to launch his own leadership and succession-planning consultancy.

It's the latest move in a particularly mobile few weeks for top law firm talent professionals, an increasingly senior role at many firms. Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer announced on Monday it had tapped a new chief talent officer from Thompson Hine. Earlier this month, Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr lured Robins Kaplan's chief talent and diversity officer for its own chief talent officer role.

The hires come as law firms have faced a talent crunch in some practices, such as M&A, and as they manage mentoring and other HR challenges in the pandemic. Connolly has "a wealth of experience to help us define and share what it means to be a Baker McKenzie lawyer and business professional in this brave new world," Milton Cheng, Baker McKenzie's global chair, said in a statement.

Connolly held prior roles at U.K.-based consumer goods company Unilever Plc, Danish toymaker Lego System A/S, and Magic Circle law firm Clifford Chance before joining Dentons in 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In a statement, Connolly called Baker McKenzie the "original global law firm," saying "there is much we can do to help shape what it means to work for a law firm in the decade ahead, reflecting our colleagues' desire for greater balance, purpose and support around overall wellbeing."

