Another Thompson & Knight partner lands at Baker Botts pre merger

(Reuters) - Baker Botts is bulking up in Dallas with another recruit from Texas rival Thompson & Knight, adding an executive compensation and benefits partner with a focus on the energy and private equity sectors.

Jason Loden spent the last 11 years as a partner with Thompson & Knight, which is set to merge this summer with Florida-based Holland & Knight. He's at least the sixth Thompson & Knight partner to leave since the merger talks were announced in April, including former firmwide finance practice head Shad Sumrow, who joined Baker Botts in Dallas last month.

Last week, Thompson & Knight lost energy transactions partner Holt Foster, who was the head of the firm's Dallas office, to Sidley Austin, and Dallas technology partner Craig Carpenter left to join BakerHostetler. Partners Jesse Betts and Cole Bredthauer departed last month for Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld's corporate transaction practice in Dallas and Fort Worth, respectively. None of the lawyers have told Reuters that the looming merger factored into their exits.

Thompson & Knight managing partner Mark Sloan, thanked Loden for his time at the firm in a statement.

Loden's clients include private equity funds, portfolio companies, employers and management teams. He has advised clients on becoming Internal Revenue Service compliant, equity compensation arrangements and compensation issues arising from mergers and acquisitions.

Baker Botts executive compensation and benefits section chair Gail Stewart said in a statement that Loden's expertise will be a boon to the firm's clients.

"Jason’s excellent reputation and his focus on executive compensation and employee benefits in mergers and acquisitions, as well as his expertise with private equity funds and plan asset issues, will provide tremendous value to our clients across a range of industries and we are thrilled to welcome him,” Stewart said.

