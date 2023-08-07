Antitrust head leaves law firm Wilson Sonsini for Paul Weiss

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Aug 7 (Reuters) - U.S. law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison on Monday said it has hired an antitrust partner who has represented high-profile tech companies in prominent deals, including Google and Qualcomm.

Scott Sher has joined Paul Weiss' Washington, D.C. office as a partner, the firm said. He is a 22-year veteran of Silicon Valley-founded law firm Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, where he led the antitrust practice.

Sher has worked on more than $1 trillion in deals, Paul Weiss said. He represented Google in multiple transactions, including its $3.1 billion acquisition of online advertising tech firm DoubleClick in 2008, its $700 million purchase of airline travel software provider ITA Software in 2010, and its $1.3 billion acquisition of online mapping company Waze in 2013.

"Antitrust issues are a principal focus for both strategic and private equity M&A in the current environment," Scott Barshay, who leads Paul Weiss' corporate department, said in a statement touting Sher's experience.

Sher also represented Qualcomm in its $1.4 billion purchase of chip startup Nuvia in 2021, and Sun Microsystems in its $7 billion sale to computer software company Oracle in 2009.

A Wilson Sonsini spokesperson said the firm thanked Sher and wished him well.

