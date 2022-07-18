Antitrust veteran at plaintiffs' firm Hausfeld leaves for DOJ

An American flag waves outside the U.S. Department of Justice Building in Washington, U.S., December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Al Drago

Summary

Summary Law firms Bonny Sweeney served prominent roles suing major tech companies

Departure marks more than 25 years of private plaintiffs' side work

(Reuters) - Bonny Sweeney, a co-leader of the antitrust practice at Hausfeld in San Francisco who has built cases against major U.S. tech companies is leaving the plaintiffs' firm to join the U.S. Justice Department's antitrust trial team.

Sweeney, who has brought antitrust lawsuits against Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc and against major credit card companies, confirmed her departure plans to Reuters on Friday. She will join the Justice Department after spending more than 25 years on the plaintiffs' side in private practice.

She arrived at Hausfeld in 2015 from San-Diego based Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, where she was a partner since its founding in 2004, and has co-led Hausfeld's antitrust team, a leading practice at the firm, for four years.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Her hiring at the Justice Department comes at a key moment, amid several high-profile antitrust lawsuits with others potentially in the pipeline. Bloomberg News said on July 14 the DOJ was expected to file a lawsuit within weeks against Google over its online advertising market dominance.

A Google representative on Monday didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment, but the company told Reuters last week it was trying to address regulators' concerns.

A Justice Department spokesperson on Monday did not immediately comment. Sweeney did not immediately comment further about her move.

Sweeney's departure marks at least the second plaintiffs' lawyer in San Francisco to join the Justice Department's antitrust team in recent weeks. Last month, Aaron Sheanin from Robins Kaplan jumped to the DOJ as an antitrust trial attorney.

Sheanin did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Hausfeld antitrust co-chair Scott Martin called Sweeney a "known quantity of terrific intelligence, capability and integrity."

Sweeney recently had served as co-lead class counsel for app developers suing Google in an antitrust case over the operation of its Google Play store. Google on June 30 said it had agreed to pay $90 million to resolve the developers' claims.

In earlier antitrust litigation, Sweeney was on the lead plaintiffs' team at trial against Apple in 2014 over its iTunes digital store. A jury sided with the tech company. She represented retailers in a 2012 multibillion-dollar settlement involving claims that Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc fixed credit and debit card fees.

Read more:

Hausfeld founder exits chair role as new leaders step up

Boies Schiller antitrust veteran jumps to FTC as senior trial counsel

Meet the lawyers behind the U.S. versus Google antitrust showdown

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.