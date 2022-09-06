Appellate veteran Lisa Blatt argues to restore Pennsylvania bar's anti-bias rule

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Lisa Blatt, an attorney who often appears before the United States Supreme Court, delivers a toast at a party celebrating attorney Paul Clement's 75th argument before the Court in Washington October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Summary Law firms Williams & Connolly lawyer leads discipline board defense

Rule struck down in March in 1st Amendment lawsuit

(Reuters) - Pennsylvania's state attorney discipline board has brought on a veteran appellate advocate to urge the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to revive a professional rule that prohibits lawyers from discriminatory or harassing conduct.

Williams & Connolly appellate practice head Lisa Blatt on Tuesday filed the board's opening brief in the Philadelphia-based U.S. appeals court, arguing that a federal district judge was wrong to find the rule violated attorneys' free speech rights. The American Bar Association backed Pennsylvania's rule.

Blatt has argued 42 cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, including representing a school district in a cheerleader's off-campus free-speech legal challenge and winning a key trademark case for travel reservation company Booking.com.

In the attorney conduct case, Blatt told the appeals court that states long have "considerable First Amendment leeway to limit what lawyers can say and do as lawyers." Attorney licensing authorities "have always insisted upon baseline levels of decorum and professionalism — thereby restricting attorneys' speech based on content and viewpoint," Blatt said in her brief.

Blatt did not immediately respond to a message on Tuesday seeking comment.

A representative from the Disciplinary Board of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court did not immediately return a similar request.

Adam Schulman of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, a lawyer for the attorney Zachary Greenberg, who is challenging the rule, told Reuters on Tuesday that the district court's decision was "well reasoned" and that he looked forward to defending it.

U.S. District Judge Chad Kenney in Philadelphia in March said the rule adopted in 2021 by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ran afoul of 1st Amendment speech protections and was "unconstitutionally vague."

Michael Daley and Megan Davis of the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts represented the board in the trial court. They did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

It's not uncommon for a local or state agency to hire appellate specialists at law firms for key legal disputes.

The rule at issue says a lawyer cannot "knowingly engage in conduct constituting harassment or discrimination" based on grounds including race, sex, gender identity and religion.

Blatt disputed the contention that the rule was too broad for any "reasonably intelligent" lawyer to know what conduct might expose an attorney to professional discipline.

"Lawyers undoubtedly understand that the rule prohibits groping women at bench-bar conferences, relegating Muslim lawyers to the back of [continuing legal education] presentations, or flinging racial slurs at opposing counsel," Blatt wrote.

Blatt's brief said 39 other states and the District of Columbia "similarly restrict harassment and/or discrimination by lawyers."

The case is Greenberg v. Lehocky, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-1733.

For plaintiff: Adam Schulman of Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute

For defendant: Lisa Blatt of Williams & Connolly

