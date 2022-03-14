Armstrong Teasdale opens in Dublin as city draws international law firms

Summary

(Reuters) - Armstrong Teasdale said Monday the Midwest-founded law firm has opened a new office in Dublin, becoming the latest large firm to put down stakes in the Irish capital in recent years.

David Braswell, chairman of St. Louis-founded Armstrong Teasdale, said in a statement the 370-lawyer firm now has "important footholds in both the UK and EU markets in a post-Brexit environment."

Dublin's business climate has drawn other large law firms. As of last year, just over 10% of the workforce in Ireland, an all-time high for the country, was employed by multinational companies, particularly tech and drug companies attracted in part by a low corporate tax rate.

London-founded Bird & Bird said last month it will open an office in Dublin this summer. The same day, another London firm, Addleshaw Goddard, said it will merge with an Irish law firm.

Detroit-founded Clark Hill, which opened a Dublin office in 2018, has twice merged with small local firms, most recently in January. Hogan Lovells and the UK arm of Littler Mendelson both opened offices there in 2021, and Dentons launched in Dublin in 2020.

The Dublin launch marks the third time this year Armstrong Teasdale has said it will open a new office, following Washington, D.C., last week and Miami in January.

Braswell said in an interview the firm is carrying out a growth plan and eyeing the California, Texas and Chicago markets, and more locations in Europe.

Armstrong Teasdale landed in the UK through its acquisition of London firm Kerman & Co in February 2021, what was then its eighth new office in two years.

The firm said it aims to do work in corporate and capital markets, IP and employment and immigration out of the new Dublin office, and to expand its sports law practice.

