Arnold & Porter adds DLA Piper litigator in busy Houston legal market















(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer said Monday that it has hired a partner for its complex litigation practice in Houston, the latest law firm to poach from a competitor in Texas' largest city.

Allissa Pollard, who joins the firm after 12 years at DLA Piper, said many of her clients are in the oil and gas sector, though she also represents technology, life sciences and other companies. Her practice also includes corporate investigations.

She declined to name any clients that may be joining her in the move.

Law firms including Mayer Brown; Baker Botts; Weil, Gotshal & Manges; and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher have all made partner hires in Houston in the last few months, fueled in part by what the firms describe as an uptick in demand from energy clients.

Pollard also focuses on Latin American matters and has conducted internal investigations in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Mexico, Arnold & Porter said.

Pollard said she was drawn to the firm in part because of her relationship with Christopher Odell, head of the firm’s Houston office. The two worked together at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld earlier in their careers and currently serve together on the board of the legal advocacy nonprofit Texas Appleseed.

“Her combination of commercial litigation expertise and deep experience with corporate investigations will help us meet the needs of our clients in Texas and around the world,” Odell said in a statement.

Arnold & Porter said that it has added three other litigation partners in Houston since 2020.

A spokesperson from DLA Piper did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Pollard’s departure.

