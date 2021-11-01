Arnold & Porter adds finance partner from McGuireWoods in London

Arnold & Porter offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Marc Isaacs will be a partner in the firm's corporate and finance practice

(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer said Monday it has added a debt financing partner from McGuireWoods to bolster its corporate and finance practice in London.

Marc Isaacs represents clients on bilateral and syndicated financing transactions with a focus on sports finance, infrastructure finance, real estate finance and general secured lending, according to Arnold & Porter.

“Marc has extensive experience in international cross-border finance transactions across Europe and around the world," Kathleen Harris, head of Arnold & Porter’s London office and co-chair of the firm’s anti-corruption practice, said in a statement.

Isaacs touted the 1,000-lawyer firm’s multidisciplinary approach to deals and said in a statement he hoped to help Arnold & Porter build up its debt finance and international cross-border finance work.

A representative from McGuireWoods did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Isaacs' departure.

Aside from the UK hire of Isaacs, Arnold & Porter also said on Monday it hired several attorneys in the U.S.

The firm said that in Chicago it brought on healthcare partner Christopher Anderson and intellectual property counsel Aaron Bowling. Sara Mouledoux Glover will also join the firm's Denver office as a corporate and finance counsel, Arnold & Porter announced.