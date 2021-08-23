Arnold & Porter boosts LatAm corporate practice with Clifford Chance hire

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Companies

Companies Law firms SUMITOMO MITSUI BANKING CORP See all The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer said Monday that it has brought on Clifford Chance partner Chris Willott, an adviser on major Latin American energy and infrastructure financing matters, as a partner in New York.

Willott has counseled banks, lenders and borrowers on large-scale projects in the United States, Brazil, Chile, and outside the Americas. Clients have included Brazilian paper and recycling giant Klabin, Brazilian financial company BTG Pactual, Latin America Power, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking and a range of lenders.

He said in a statement that he is looking forward to joining the Washington, D.C.-based firm as its Latin America practice complements his own.

Willott spent the last 10 years at London-founded Clifford Chance. A spokesperson said the firm thanked him for his contributions and wishes him well.

Derek Stoldt, Arnold & Porter's corporate and finance practice co-chair, cited Willott's experience in a statement.

“Chris brings sophisticated lending and project finance experience that will complement our existing strengths and help our clients with infrastructure and project finance opportunities nationally and in the Latin American market,” he said.

The firm also touted its own recent experience in Latin American sovereign and project finance, noting that since the beginning of last year it has advised sovereign issuers on more than $40 billion in finance deals, including offerings by Colombia, Panama, El Salvador and Honduras.