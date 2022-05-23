Arnold & Porter snags Baker McKenzie litigation partner in Houston

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Arnold & Porter at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms Thomas Kruse was chair of Baker McKenzie's Texas litigation and government enforcement practice

He represents energy, engineering, manufacturing and medical clients

(Reuters) - Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer said Monday that it has hired the head of Baker McKenzie’s Texas litigation and government investigations practice as a partner in Houston.

Thomas Kruse, who represents energy, technology and medical clients, will be a member of Arnold & Porter's complex litigation practice.

Kruse said he was drawn to the firm because of its regulatory, government compliance, trade, IP and investigations practices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"[These practices] are very relevant for a lot of my clients because of this global [energy] transition, and with Houston being 'the energy capital of the world,' that's what I need right now," he said.

Kruse also said changes in the energy industry, especially the focus on sources that won't be affected by unstable supply chains, have been increasing the amount of legal work in Houston.

He said the destabilizing effects of COVID-19 and war in Ukraine on the world's energy supply have led to more contract disputes and international arbitration.

In addition to energy, Kruse said he has worked on healthcare litigation and was attracted to the size of Arnold & Porter's healthcare practice.

Kruse spent almost five years at Baker McKenzie, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before that, he spent almost 15 years at Baker & Hostetler and was head of complex litigation for nine years of his tenure there, his profile said.

A spokesperson for Baker McKenzie thanked Kruse for his contributions to the firm and wished him well.

Read More:

Willkie loses energy co-leader to rival in another Houston partner exit

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.