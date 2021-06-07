Arnold & Porter snags DOJ criminal antitrust pro

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Arnold & Porter at their legal offices in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

RALEIGH, NC (Reuters) - Arnold & Porter has brought on a top lawyer from the U.S. Department of Justice's antitrust division to lead its cartel investigations practice, the firm announced Monday.

Andre Geverola, the former director of criminal litigation at the DOJ, will join Arnold & Porter as a partner in its antitrust and competition practice, the firm said in a statement Monday.

Law firms are gearing up for increased enforcement by the DOJ's antitrust division following President Joe Biden's proposed 8.9% budget increase to the agency. Under the plan released in late May, the antitrust division's budget would go from $185 million to $201 million, signaling more money for investigations.

“Andre’s significant experience in criminal investigations, including international and domestic cartel, fraud, and obstruction of justice offenses, further strengthens our capabilities," Debbie Feinstein, head of Arnold & Porter’s global antitrust and competition practice, said in the statement.

"His arrival will help clients navigate the complex antitrust landscape during a time where we are seeing an uptick in enforcement across industries and jurisdictions.”

Geverola, who became DOJ's director of criminal litigation in 2018, supervised all criminal matters involving labor markets, government contracting, financial instruments, food and agriculture. One of his most recent cases was DOJ's price fixing case against Pilgrim's Pride Corp, one of the largest chicken producers in the U.S. Pilgrim's Pride pleaded guilty and was fined approximately $108 million earlier this year.

Geverola, who joined DOJ in 2007, also served as the agency's assistant chief in Chicago, where he oversaw criminal antitrust investigations.

"When I started back in 2007, you didn't even see antitrust on the front page of the newspaper. Now it's there almost every day," Geverola said. "As we shift to the new administration in an area where there's a lot of attention in the [antitrust] space, my main goal is to be able to use my experience to help clients."

Geverola will split his time between Arnold & Porter's Chicago and Washington, D.C., offices.

Despite the increase in funding for the DOJ's antitrust division, Geverola said he doesn't expect major cases to come to light for another few years.

"There's usually a little bit of a lag between when the conduct happens and when you start seeing the cases," Geverola said. "It's pretty standard that whenever there's big disruptions, criminal prosecutions are happening a couple of years later."

Other firms have also started hiring antitrust lawyers in preparation for increased competition matters. Last week, Goodwin & Procter hired Arman Oruc for its antitrust and competition practice in Los Angeles. Mayer Brown also bolstered its antitrust group pulling in Gail Levine to co-lead its global antitrust and competition practice from Washington, D.C. Levine previously served as the deputy director of the bureau of competition in the Federal Trade Commission.

(Note: This story has been updated to include that Andre Geverola will lead Arnold & Porter's cartel investigations practice.)

