Associate raises keep coming, including Boies Schiller and O'Melveny

June 15 (Reuters) - O'Melveny & Myers and Boies Schiller Flexner said Tuesday they're increasing associate salaries in July, bumping current first years' base pay to $205,000.

They're the latest law firms to match a new associate salary scale set by rival Davis Polk & Wardwell on Friday. Vinson & Elkins; McDermott Will & Emery; Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and litigation boutique Brewer, Attorneys & Counselors have also matched.

New York-based Milbank kicked off the compensation war on Thursday when it said it would start paying first-year associates $200,000. Firms including Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft have since matched that amount.

But much of Big Law – including traditional compensation leaders like Cravath, Swaine & Moore; Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; and Sullivan & Cromwell – haven't announced salary increases.

The pay hike comes as Big Law firms are grappling with how to keep associates engaged. Deal work volume remains high and litigation is expected to pick up as courts re-open, while stress from the coronavirus pandemic heightens the risk of burnout. Competition for associates is red-hot.

Increasing compensation has been a popular solution, as much of Big Law has cash to spare. The pandemic halted in-person meetings and travel, padding savings. In the spring dozens of firms, including Boies Schiller and O'Melveny, announced special two-installment bonuses as high as $64,000 for associates who stick around until later this year.

Boies Schiller's managing partners also told associates in May that top-billers will be eligible for "extra-extraordinary" year-end bonuses. The firm, founded by famed trial lawyer David Boies, saw its associate headcount fall nearly 25% from October to early June, according to data from its website.

In a memo on Monday announcing salary raises, Boies Schiller's managing partners thanked associates for "your commitment to the firm and your excellent work on behalf of the firm's clients."

Los Angeles-founded O'Melveny expressed similar sentiments in a statement Tuesday.

"Thanks in large part to the efforts of our associates and counsel, our business remains strong and we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our clients and our communities," the firm said.

