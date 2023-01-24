Atlanta, Chicago law firms merge as legal industry tie-ups gain steam















(Reuters) - Atlanta-founded Smith, Gambrell & Russell and Chicago-based Freeborn & Peters said Tuesday that they will merge on March 1, creating a 400-attorney law firm.

The combined firm will have 11 U.S. offices and three international locations in London and Southampton in the UK, and Munich. It will operate under the Smith, Gambrell Russell name.

Large and midsize law firm mergers have accelerated as the pandemic recedes, with a steady stream of deals already this year.

Among them, Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe said it is planning to merge with Buckley, adding 100 lawyers to Orrick's existing 1,000-plus attorneys. That deal is set to be finalized in February. Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and Carolinas-based Nexsen Pruet said they would form a 550-attorney law firm called Maynard Nexsen. Two midsize Ohio law firms, Columbus-based Bricker & Eckler and Cincinnati-based Graydon Head & Ritchey, said last week they will form a 200-attorney firm by April.

Freeborn entered into the latest merger with more than 110 attorneys and offices in Chicago, New York, Tampa and Springfield, Illinois. Smith Gambrell has about 290 attorneys and 12 offices.

In New York, Freeborn will move into Smith Gambrell's office space, according to Stephen Forte, who will remain in his current position as managing partner once the merger is finalized. Smith Gambrell's Chicago attorneys will move into Freeborn's offices in the Windy City.

The combined firm will not establish a headquarters, said Forte, though Atlanta, Chicago and New York will be the biggest offices.

Freeborn had been practically overwhelmed with demand for corporate work, according to its executive committee chair Joseph McCullough. He said the firm evaluated a potential merger with its corporate practice growth plans in mind, and Smith Gambrell was able to meet those needs.

The combined firm will also be looking to expand in its Florida locations, Forte said. He said it may bring on new lawyers in Tampa to boost commercial real estate and intellectual property offerings.

