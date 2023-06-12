Atlanta, Seattle law firms ink latest legal industry merger















June 12 - Atlanta-founded midsize law firm Smith, Currie & Hancock plans to merge with another midsize U.S. firm, Seattle-based Oles Morrison Rinker & Baker, to form a new 76-attorney law firm.

The combined firm, announced on Friday, will be known as Smith Currie Oles.

The firms said in a statement that the move was driven by the firms' common focus on construction and federal government contract matters and shared desire for geographic growth.

Smith Currie Oles will have offices in Atlanta, Charlotte, Fort Lauderdale, Nashville, Seattle, the Bay Area and the Washington, D.C. area, with an additional presence in Miami and Columbia, South Carolina, the firms said.

Mergers involving large or midsize law firms have gained steam in 2023, surpassing the merger rate in 2022, according to data tracking first-quarter activity from legal consultancy Fairfax Associates.

Mergers or merger plans announced so far this year include Allen & Overy and Shearman & Sterling; Womble Bond Dickinson and Moyles IP; Holland & Knight and Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe and Buckley; Smith, Gambrell & Russell and Freeborn & Peters; Bricker & Eckler and Graydon Head & Ritchey; and Maynard Cooper & Gale and Nexsen Pruet.

