Atticus Finch and dance classes: 10 questions for law firm Susman's managing partners

Susman Godfrey's Vineet Bhatia (L) and Kalpana Srinivasan (R). Photos courtesy of Susman Godfrey.

(Reuters) - Last month, Susman Godfrey elected Houston-based partner Vineet Bhatia to be the law firm's managing partner, alongside Los Angeles-based partner Kalpana Srinivasan, who became managing partner in 2020.

While Srinivasan and Bhatia focus on what's next for the 140-lawyer firm, we caught up with them to find out what they're reading, watching and enjoying about the legal profession -- and beyond.

KALPANA SRINIVASAN

1. My favorite novel is … Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie

2. The app that dominates my screen time is … Amazon

3. My guilty pleasure is … an overpriced coffee drink

4. After a long day I unwind by … going to a dance class

5. My favorite restaurant is … Jon & Vinny’s

6. In high school I was known as … very colorful

7. One of my hidden talents is … makeup artistry

8. My favorite lawyer on film is … George Clooney as Michael Clayton

9. The case I’m obsessively following is … Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization

10. If I weren’t a lawyer I would be … a journalist

VINEET BHATIA

1. My favorite novel is … A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole

2. The app that dominates my screen time is … CNBC

3. My guilty pleasure is … Golf trips with friends

4. After a long day I unwind by … A long walk followed by a glass of wine

5. My favorite restaurant is … El Tiempo Cantina

6. In high school I was known as … A fun nerd

7. One of my hidden talents is … Designing and building homes

8. My favorite lawyer on film is … Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch

9. The case I’m obsessively following is … United States vs. Elizabeth Holmes

10. If I weren’t a lawyer I would be … An actor playing a lawyer

