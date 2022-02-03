Atticus Finch and dance classes: 10 questions for law firm Susman's managing partners
(Reuters) - Last month, Susman Godfrey elected Houston-based partner Vineet Bhatia to be the law firm's managing partner, alongside Los Angeles-based partner Kalpana Srinivasan, who became managing partner in 2020.
While Srinivasan and Bhatia focus on what's next for the 140-lawyer firm, we caught up with them to find out what they're reading, watching and enjoying about the legal profession -- and beyond.
KALPANA SRINIVASAN
1. My favorite novel is … Midnight’s Children by Salman Rushdie
2. The app that dominates my screen time is … Amazon
3. My guilty pleasure is … an overpriced coffee drink
4. After a long day I unwind by … going to a dance class
5. My favorite restaurant is … Jon & Vinny’s
6. In high school I was known as … very colorful
7. One of my hidden talents is … makeup artistry
8. My favorite lawyer on film is … George Clooney as Michael Clayton
9. The case I’m obsessively following is … Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization
10. If I weren’t a lawyer I would be … a journalist
VINEET BHATIA
1. My favorite novel is … A Confederacy of Dunces by John Kennedy Toole
2. The app that dominates my screen time is … CNBC
3. My guilty pleasure is … Golf trips with friends
4. After a long day I unwind by … A long walk followed by a glass of wine
5. My favorite restaurant is … El Tiempo Cantina
6. In high school I was known as … A fun nerd
7. One of my hidden talents is … Designing and building homes
8. My favorite lawyer on film is … Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch
9. The case I’m obsessively following is … United States vs. Elizabeth Holmes
10. If I weren’t a lawyer I would be … An actor playing a lawyer
