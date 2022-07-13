Attorney at rival firm among lawmakers accusing Sidley Austin of aiding illegal abortions

Signage is seen outside of the law firm Sidley Austin at their legal offices in Washington. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A Texas lawmaker who is part of a legislative caucus that last week accused the Sidley Austin law firm of appearing to be "complicit in illegal abortions" is an attorney employed by another major U.S. law firm, state bar records and his legislative website show.

Representative Cody Vasut is "of counsel" in the Houston office of BakerHostetler, an Ohio-founded firm with about 1,000 lawyers nationally. Vasut is also one of 11 state lawmakers in the Texas Freedom Caucus, which said it would introduce legislation making law firms criminally liable and requiring disbarment for Texas attorneys who help to pay for abortions or abortion travel.

The caucus said in a July 7 letter to Sidley that the Chicago-based firm "may have aided or abetted drug-induced abortions" in violation of Texas law and warned it to preserve any relevant records in anticipation of being sued.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Vasut and Texas Freedom Caucus chair Representative Mayes Middleton did not respond to requests for comment on the letter, which was posted to the group's website. A Sidley spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the letter.

BakerHostetler told Reuters on Tuesday that Vasut's political activity was unconnected to the firm. “His affiliation with the Texas Freedom Caucus is in a personal capacity and solely related to his legislative role,” firm chairman Paul Schmidt said.

Eleven women attorneys with BakerHostetler, including 10 partners, were signatories to an open letter first published in The American Lawyer last month decrying the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned the U.S. constitutional right to abortion.

After the ruling, which left regulation and criminalization on abortion up to individual states, several major law firms including Sidley joined big corporations in promising to cover travel costs for U.S. employees who could no longer obtain abortions in states restricting or outlawing the procedure. Texas is among the states that had abortion bans set to take effect once the constitutional right to terminate a pregnancy was overturned.

Sidley is the only law firm the caucus publicly named in its letter, which raised potential litigation and other consequences for allegedly violating prohibitions on abortion. The letter did not state why it singled out the firm.

Other major law firms with Texas offices such as Vinson & Elkins and McDermott Will & Emery are also offering staff abortion travel benefits, Reuters has reported. Sidley and BakerHostetler both have offices in Dallas and Houston, serving clients in energy and other industries.

A BakerHostetler spokesperson would not say whether the firm offers similar benefits.

Bruce Green, a legal ethics professor with Fordham University's law school, told Reuters that a law directing a Texas court to disbar attorneys for facilitating abortion “would set up a state constitutional question of whether the legislature is encroaching on the judiciary’s authority," since the judiciary regulates attorney conduct. Green added that he has not seen such a proposal before.

Vasut represents oil, gas and energy companies in litigation, according to BakerHostetler website. The firm also lists him as a member of the board of directors for the Pregnancy Help Center of Brazosport, an organization that guides women with unplanned pregnancies toward having the baby. He is also on the board of directors for the Brazoria County Bar Association foundation, one of the counties he represents in the legislature.

Other members of the Texas Freedom Caucus are also lawyers, but do not appear to work for corporate law firms. State Representative Matt Krause spent nearly five years as an attorney with Liberty Counsel, a nonprofit, anti-abortion legal group that has advocated in court on behalf of conservative Christian causes. He left that role in 2012.

Another member, Representative Briscoe Cain, is the Texas counsel for the anti-abortion group Operation Rescue. The group last year gave him an award for his work on a Texas law that prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

Cain and Krause did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read more:

Texas lawmakers target law firms for aiding abortion access

Large U.S. law firms begin to offer abortion travel benefits after Dobbs ruling

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.