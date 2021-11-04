Audible promotes new top lawyer after GC's exit to Netflix

The new Amazon Fire tablet REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Lori Landew, a Philadelphia-based entertainment lawyer who joined Audible Inc's legal department two years ago, has been promoted to general counsel, the Amazon.com Inc-owned audiobook company said Thursday.

She succeeds Stas Zakharenko, who departed for a senior legal role at Netflix Inc in July. Landew most recently served as a vice president overseeing content for Audible's legal team.

Landew will assume the general counsel role on Monday, reporting to CEO Bob Carrigan. She will lead Audible's legal operations, including content creation, production and distribution, as well as matters related to brand awareness, cultivation, integration and promotion, the company said.

Before joining Audible in 2019, Landew was a partner at Philadelphia-founded Fox Rothschild, where she was a leader of the firm’s entertainment and sports law practice.

Earlier she practiced at Cozen O’Connor, briefly ran her own firm and served as general counsel of the Ryko Corp, which was acquired by Warner Music Group in 2006.