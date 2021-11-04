Welcome to Reuters Legal News beta. Please enjoy and provide us with your feedback as we continue to improve the Reuters Legal News experience.

Skip to main content

Audible promotes new top lawyer after GC's exit to Netflix

By
1 minute read

The new Amazon Fire tablet REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

  • Lori Landew will lead Audible's 30-plus legal team
  • She succeeds Stas Zakharenko, who left in July for Netflix

The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Lori Landew, a Philadelphia-based entertainment lawyer who joined Audible Inc's legal department two years ago, has been promoted to general counsel, the Amazon.com Inc-owned audiobook company said Thursday.

She succeeds Stas Zakharenko, who departed for a senior legal role at Netflix Inc in July. Landew most recently served as a vice president overseeing content for Audible's legal team.

Landew will assume the general counsel role on Monday, reporting to CEO Bob Carrigan. She will lead Audible's legal operations, including content creation, production and distribution, as well as matters related to brand awareness, cultivation, integration and promotion, the company said.

Before joining Audible in 2019, Landew was a partner at Philadelphia-founded Fox Rothschild, where she was a leader of the firm’s entertainment and sports law practice.

Earlier she practiced at Cozen O’Connor, briefly ran her own firm and served as general counsel of the Ryko Corp, which was acquired by Warner Music Group in 2006.

Xiumei Dong covers legal industry news, with a focus on law firm strategy and growth, in-house counsel and the Washington, D.C., legal market. Reach her at Xiumei.Dong@thomsonreuters.com.

More from Reuters

Industry Insight

Industry InsightSmall law firms face numerous challenges, but maintain a positive outlook, says new report
DiversityHow to create more diverse law schools in 2021
BankruptcyTrustee wants N.Y. lawyer jailed for not cooperating in firm bankruptcy
Industry InsightBig-city service, small-city costs: An innovative approach to building a midsize law firm